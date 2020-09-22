Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB summons Fazlur Rehman in assets beyond means inquiry

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
NAB summons Fazlur Rehman in assets beyond means inquiry

The National Accountability Bureau summoned on Tuesday Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam — Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in an inquiry about owning assets beyond known sources of income.

The JUI-F chief has been told to appear before a Combined Investigation Team at NAB regional office on October 1 at 11am to record his statement.

Last month, NAB’s Peshawar wing had summoned Ziaur Rehman, the brother of the JUI-F, on corruption and illegal appointment charges.

NAB had accused him of hiring people illegally while he was posted as the commissioner at the Commissionerate Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

The brother of the JUI-F’s chief name came into the limelight in July after he was appointed the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s District Central, even though he isn’t a CSS qualified officer.

People criticised his appointment and called it political. On July 27, the federal government approved a letter by the KP government requesting the repatriation of Rehman’s services back to the province.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Maulana Fazlur rahman nab, na, nab Fazlur Rehman, Fazlur Rehman
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Karachi's Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Karachi’s Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.