NAB summons Fazlur Rehman in assets beyond means inquiry

The National Accountability Bureau summoned on Tuesday Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam — Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in an inquiry about owning assets beyond known sources of income.

The JUI-F chief has been told to appear before a Combined Investigation Team at NAB regional office on October 1 at 11am to record his statement.

Last month, NAB’s Peshawar wing had summoned Ziaur Rehman, the brother of the JUI-F, on corruption and illegal appointment charges.

NAB had accused him of hiring people illegally while he was posted as the commissioner at the Commissionerate Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The brother of the JUI-F’s chief name came into the limelight in July after he was appointed the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s District Central, even though he isn’t a CSS qualified officer.

People criticised his appointment and called it political. On July 27, the federal government approved a letter by the KP government requesting the repatriation of Rehman’s services back to the province.