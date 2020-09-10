NAB asks SC to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

NAB has approached the Supreme Court to have Nawaz Sharif brought back to Pakistan.

The PML-N founder is currently in London where he is receiving medical treatment. He was allowed to travel abroad after the Islamabad High Court approved his plea and suspended his seven-year sentence in the Al Azizia case.

NAB has now approached the top court to suspend the IHC verdict and declare it null and void. The bureau also wants Nawaz’s sentence restored and Nawaz to be forced to come back and complete the sentence.

In its appeal, the bureau noted that Nawaz is currently living at the same Avenfield apartments that he denied owning. His sons Hassan and Hussain should be declared proclaimed offenders, NAB requested.

It noted that the Ministry of Interior and Foreign Ministry have been unable to bring him back. Warrants have been issued for Nawaz in other cases, such as the Mir Shakeel ur Rehman case, NAB said.

It also highlighted PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal announcing after a party meeting that Nawaz would not come back to Pakistan despite a court order until his medical treatment is completed.

The Islamabad High Court has already ordered Nawaz to surrender in the corruption cases against him.