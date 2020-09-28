Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Shehbaz Sharif arrested after Lahore court dismisses bail petition

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif arrested after Lahore court dismisses bail petition

Photo: Online

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested after the Lahore High Court rejected on Monday his bail petition in the corruption cases.

A NAB team took the leader of the opposition into custody from outside the courtroom and is escorting him to its headquarters. He will be presented before an accountability court tomorrow (September 29) for his remand.

Many PML-N followers and supporters are present outside the court and chanting slogans against the government. Some leaders said that this is political victimisation and asked for the immediate release of their leader.

NAB has said that Shehbaz’s assets started increasing after 1997. It claimed that Shebaz’s total assets were worth Rs2.12 million before he held public office. When the leader became chief minister of Punjab in 1997, these assets increased to Rs35.950 million, it said.

In 2003, for the first time, Shehbaz and his sons presented details of their assets separately that were worth more than Rs40 million. The bureau revealed that in 2009, the former chief minister received huge sums of money from his wife and son’s accounts abroad.

“In 2009, Shehbaz’s assets were more than a billion rupees which surpassed Rs7 billion in 2018, NAB’s report added.

Shehbaz was previously arrested on by NAB on October 5, 2018 and was released after the Lahore High Court approved his bail in the Ashiana Iqbal, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases on February 14, 2019.

