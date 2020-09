The Muzaffargarh police arrested on Saturday a 13-year-old boy on charges of raping a six-year-old in Basti Arain village in Jatoi tehsil.

The Punjab police spokesperson said that the suspect was arrested after he was identified by the survivor.

The teenager has been accused of kidnapping her and raping her at a nearby mango farm on Friday. The teen is a resident of the same village as the child.

The FIR includes sections on kidnapping and rape.