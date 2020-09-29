Muzaffargarh: Three killed as passenger bus plunges into canal

Three people died after a passenger bus they were travelling in skidded off a bridge and plunged into Taleeri Canal in Muzaffargarh, the rescue personnel said on Tuesday.

More than 20 people have been injured and shifted to a DHQ Hospital.

The bus was travelling from Dera Ghazi Khan to Multan when it skidded off a bridge following a tyre burst.

Rescue 1122 teams have reached the site and carrying out rescue operations.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal and DC Amjad Shoaib Tareen visited the site too.

The area has been cordoned off.