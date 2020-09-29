Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Muzaffargarh: Three killed as passenger bus plunges into canal

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Three people died after a passenger bus they were travelling in skidded off a bridge and plunged into Taleeri Canal in Muzaffargarh, the rescue personnel said on Tuesday.

More than 20 people have been injured and shifted to a DHQ Hospital.

The bus was travelling from Dera Ghazi Khan to Multan when it skidded off a bridge following a tyre burst.

Rescue 1122 teams have reached the site and carrying out rescue operations.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal and DC Amjad Shoaib Tareen visited the site too.

The area has been cordoned off.

PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
