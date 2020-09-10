Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

Mureed Abbas murder suspect flees Karachi court after bail cancelled

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Supreme Court orders Adil Zaman's re-arrest

The Supreme Court cancelled on Thursday the bail of Adil Zaman, a suspect in the Mureed Abbas murder case, and ordered his re-arrest.

The suspect fled the court's Karachi Registry after the verdict was announced.

Adil is the brother Atif Zaman, the man accused of killing anchor Abbas.

The Sindh High Court’s order releasing him on bail has been cancelled. The court ordered the police to re-arrest him and send him to jail.

The high court did not take into account important evidence when approving his bail, the top court noted. Four witnesses and evidence against him proves he was there at the time of the murder, it said.

The police had arrested and booked Atif Zaman for killing his two business partners on Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari on July 9, 2019.

Cases were registered against Zaman at the Darakhshan police

station under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on

the complaint of Abbas’ wife and others for attempting to commit suicide and

illegally possessing weapons.

A sessions court had sent the case to an ATC after

adding Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism

Act, 1997 to the case. This was challenged by Zaman. A sessions court will once

again hear the case after the removal of the terrorism clause.

The police, however, have said that they will challenge the

verdict in the Sindh High Court as soon as they get the court order.

Zaara Abbas, Mureed's widow, said recently that she has rejected a second offer of reparation from her husband’s killers.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Abbas said Atif and his brother Adil had reached out to her to end the case by accepting money from them.

