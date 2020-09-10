Mureed Abbas murder suspect flees Karachi court after bail cancelled

The Supreme Court cancelled on Thursday the bail of Adil Zaman, a suspect in the Mureed Abbas murder case, and ordered his re-arrest.
The suspect fled the court's Karachi Registry after the verdict was announced.
Adil is the brother Atif Zaman, the man accused of killing anchor Abbas.
The Sindh High Court’s order releasing him on bail has been cancelled. The court ordered the police to re-arrest him and send him to jail.
The high court did not take into account important evidence when approving his bail, the top court noted. Four witnesses and evidence against him proves he was there at the time of the murder, it said.
The police had arrested and booked Atif Zaman for killing his two business partners on Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari on July 9, 2019.
Cases were registered against Zaman at the Darakhshan policestation under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code onthe complaint of Abbas’ wife and others for attempting to commit suicide andillegally possessing weapons.
A sessions court had sent the case to an ATC afteradding Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-TerrorismAct, 1997 to the case. This was challenged by Zaman. A sessions court will onceagain hear the case after the removal of the terrorism clause.
The police, however, have said that they will challenge theverdict in the Sindh High Court as soon as they get the court order.
Zaara Abbas, Mureed's widow, said recently that she has rejected a second offer of reparation from her husband’s killers.
In a video message posted on Twitter, Abbas said Atif and his brother Adil had reached out to her to end the case by accepting money from them.