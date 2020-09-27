Sunday, September 27, 2020  | 8 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Stop treating Sindh like a stepchild, CM asks federal government

Posted: Sep 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Stop treating Sindh like a stepchild, CM asks federal government

Photo: Online

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has asked the PTI-led federal government to stop treating the Sindh government and people of the province like stepchildren.

He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to play his role and treat all provinces equally.

Shah visited Kandhkot on Sunday and told local journalists that no one would be allowed to divide Sindh.

Both PTI and GDA leaders are hatching conspiracies against the PPP government, he claimed, requesting them to stop such dirty politics at a time when most parts of Sindh were facing terrible floods.

When questioned about Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed’s recent statements, he said he had no time to comment on a person who always beats around the bush. Rasheed recently said that opposition party leaders had met the chief of army staff.

Shah said everyone has to observe certain SOPs to fight the coronavirus when all schools are open. Sindh plans to reopen primary and secondary classes from September 28 (Monday).

The threat of the deadly virus is still very much here, he warned.

Stop treating Sindh like a stepchild, CM asks federal government
 
