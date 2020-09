The verdict was announced on September 22, 2020

MQM's Rauf Siddiqui has been acquitted in the Baldia factory fire case.

I am so happy that justice has been served, said Siddiqui while speaking to the media after the verdict was announced. “The screams of the workers who were set ablaze keep me up at night,” he added.

The verdict was announced by an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday.