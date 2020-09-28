Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal

The imam of a mosque in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony No 1 was attacked on Sunday while leading Maghrib prayers.

CCTV footage of the attack has also surfaced and shows the imam leading the prayers at around 6:30pm. Suddenly a man gets up in the middle and attacks the imam.

Other worshippers initially looked on in shock but then they caught the assailant and beat him up.

The imam suffered minor injuries in the attack but the assailant was badly injured. The police say they will record his statement once he regains consciousness.

A case has been lodged.