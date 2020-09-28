Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal

Photo: CCTV screengrab

The imam of a mosque in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony No 1 was attacked on Sunday while leading Maghrib prayers.

CCTV footage of the attack has also surfaced and shows the imam leading the prayers at around 6:30pm. Suddenly a man gets up in the middle and attacks the imam.

Other worshippers initially looked on in shock but then they caught the assailant and beat him up.

The imam suffered minor injuries in the attack but the assailant was badly injured. The police say they will record his statement once he regains consciousness.

A case has been lodged.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Attack Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shah faisal colony karachi, shah faisal mosque, pesh imam attacked, cctv footage of imam attack
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.