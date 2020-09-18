Friday, September 18, 2020  | 29 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

Men kill constable in Karachi’s Korangi: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Men kill constable in Karachi’s Korangi: police

File photo: Online

Unidentified men have gunned down a police constable in Korangi Industrial area, a police spokesperson confirmed Friday.

According to police, Constable Arif Khan, who was deployed at Madadgar 15 section, was targeted in Godown Chowrangi area of Korangi when he was going back to home from work.

The killing appears to be a targeted attack because the constable wasn’t wearing his police uniform. The rescue workers identified him through his service card.

Dr Seemin Jamali, the executive director of Jinnah hospital, confirmed that the policeman was brought dead to the hospital.

According to Sindh police spokesperson, Inspector-General of Police Mushtaq Mehar has taken notice of the incident and ordered the Korangi SSP to arrest the killers.

