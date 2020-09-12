Saturday, September 12, 2020  | 23 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera’s performance

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera’s performance

Two unidentified men opened fire outside a theatre in Faisalabad Friday evening during a stage performance of actor Meera. No casualty has been reported.

The firing occurred at Sabina Theatre near Chenab Chowk. According to the cinema’s Facebook page, the theatre has a sitting capacity of 800 people.

A CCTV footage shows two men entering the theatre’s gate and firing aerial shots. The suspects even stole the weapon of the security guard posted there.

It is so shocking and deeply saddening that bullets are being fired so openly in this country, said Meera while speaking to SAMAA TV. “Does this happen anywhere in the world?”

The actor remarked that the country’s security situation is becoming worse by the day.

The police have said that there are investigating the case but no FIR has been filed yet.

Selfie Queen

Sabina Theatre is currently showcasing Meera’s new stage drama ‘Selfie Queen’.

The actor has already attended dance rehearsals for the play. The show is written and directed by M Safdar and Shahbaz Rashid.

The cast of the drama includes Azeem Vicky, Aslam Chatta, Shahid Hashmi, Gamma BA, Anisha Khan, Sheila Chaudhry, and Manahil Noor, among others.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad meera
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
As Karachi downsizes coronavirus wards, experts warn against complacency
As Karachi downsizes coronavirus wards, experts warn against complacency
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.