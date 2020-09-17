Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Two Matiari colleges shut down after staff test coronavirus positive

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Two Matiari colleges shut down after staff test coronavirus positive

Photo: Online

Eight staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at two colleges in Sindh’s District Matiari.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced the news in a tweet Thursday morning and said both colleges have been closed.

The news comes just two days after schools and higher education institutions across the country reopened after an extended coronavirus break.

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February after coronavirus cases spiked. According to reports, cases are on a downward trend now. 

Educational institutions are being opened in phases. Universities, colleges, and class IX and X resumed from September 15, classes VI to VIII will be called to school from September 23 and students enrolled below class VI will be called in from September 30.

To compensate for the time lost due to the pandemic, educational institutions have decided that they will remain open on Saturdays and will have no winter vacation this year, according to a notification issued by the federal education ministry.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
school coronavirus sops, pakistan coronavirus, pakistan schools reopening, sindh schools,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.