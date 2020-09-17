Two Matiari colleges shut down after staff test coronavirus positive

Eight staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at two colleges in Sindh’s District Matiari.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced the news in a tweet Thursday morning and said both colleges have been closed.

The news comes just two days after schools and higher education institutions across the country reopened after an extended coronavirus break.

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February after coronavirus cases spiked. According to reports, cases are on a downward trend now.

Educational institutions are being opened in phases. Universities, colleges, and class IX and X resumed from September 15, classes VI to VIII will be called to school from September 23 and students enrolled below class VI will be called in from September 30.

To compensate for the time lost due to the pandemic, educational institutions have decided that they will remain open on Saturdays and will have no winter vacation this year, according to a notification issued by the federal education ministry.