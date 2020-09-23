Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Pakistan’s issues should be discussed in Parliament, not GHQ: Maryam

Posted: Sep 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
She was speaking to media outside the Islamabad High Court

Matters concerning Pakistan should be discussed in Parliament, not the General Headquarters (GHQ), the headquarters of the Pakistan Army located in Rawalpindi, said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

Her remarks came after journalists asked her about the meeting held between PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed at the GHQ.

"I don't know if they met for dinner or not but I have heard about the meeting," she said while speaking outside the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday. "I think they were called to discuss the Gilgit-Baltistan issue. It is a political matter and all representatives were there to solve and deliberate."

These decisions should be made in Parliament, not GHQ, she remarked. The political leaders should not have gone there and whoever wants problems resolved should come to the National Assembly, she said.

Two meetings held with army chief: Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Railways Sheikh Rasheed has told the media that the PML-N and PPP have met the army chief twice in two months.

Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif even held one-on-one meetings with the army chief, he added.

The statement was, however, rejected by Iqbal, who said that no such meeting was held.

RELATED STORIES

