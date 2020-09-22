Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Mandi Bahauddin police investigate woman kidnapping case after six years

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mandi Bahauddin police investigate woman kidnapping case after six years

Photo: Mandi Bahauddin police/Facebook

The Mandi Bahauddin police have decided to launch a proper investigation into the kidnapping case of a woman after six years.

A case was registered against four men at the Malakwal police station but still, no progress was made. The woman said that the men had kidnapped her and then sold her off.

She recently requested Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to order an investigation into the case. He took notice and ordered the DPO to look into the delay and prepare a report.

The police have said that justice will be dispensed to the woman and her family.

FaceBook WhatsApp
mandi bahauddin VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mandi bahauddin, violence against women, women rape, lahore motorway rape, lahore motorway incident, rape cases in Pakistan, rape statistics in pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Karachi's Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Karachi’s Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to produce affordable rape kits: Fawad Chaudhry
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.