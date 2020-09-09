Mandi Bahauddin police constable beaten to death

A police constable was beaten to death in Mandi Bahauddin’s Sohawa when he was trying to stop two brothers from fighting.

The wireless control 15 centre received a call about a fight between to men and Constable Waqas and other policemen were sent to the scene.

“Qamar and his brother Zulfiqar were fighting, and when Waqas tried to stop them, Qamar beat Waqas to death with a stick,” explained SP Tariq Sukhera.

Waqas was posted at the Kuthiala Sheikhan police station and had married six months ago.

Qamar has been arrested and an investigation started.