A journalist, identified as Abid Hussain, has been shot dead in Mandi Bahauddin’s Malakwal.

The police said he was going home from the Malakwal police station when a group of men attacked him near a railway crossing. He has reportedly been killed for writing a news story.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified men.

The police have collected evidence from the murder site and further investigation is under way.