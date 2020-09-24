Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Man killed in Karachi encounter involved in targeted killings: CTD

Posted: Sep 24, 2020
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Counter Terrorism Department says a man killed in an encounter in Karachi’s Pehlwan Goth was involved in at least 11 targeted killings and over 200 other street crimes.

Raja Umar Khattab, a senior CTD officer in Karachi, told reporters that the suspected target killer, Nauman, was wanted in several cases and there were at least 12 cases registered against him in Karachi.

The accused, Khattab said, had killed his maternal aunt and was arrested along with his brother and other accomplices in robbery and targeted killing cases in 2006.

The CTD official claimed that Nauman was also involved in the murder of one of his own men and his wife.

