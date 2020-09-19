Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Man arrested for attempting to rape child in Mithi

Posted: Sep 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Man arrested for attempting to rape child in Mithi

Photo: Online

A man, Anwar Bajeer, was arrested by the Mithi police on charges of attempting to sexually abuse a young boy in Fakeer Hussain village near Tharparkar’s Mithi town late Friday night.

The father of a nine-year-old boy told the police that the accused overpowered his son and dragged him to a  deserted place in their village  and tried to rape him. Other villagers heard his cries and rushed to his aid. They caught Bajeer.

The boy was sent to Civil Hospital, Mithi for a medical examination. Mithi SHO Majid Qaimkhani told local journalists on Saturday that after arresting the accused,  the police registered an FIR against him under the Pakistan Penal Code.

mithi rape
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

