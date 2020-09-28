Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Man arrested in Badin for raping 8-year-old boy

Posted: Sep 28, 2020
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
A man was arrested in Sindh’s Badin on charges of raping an eight-year-old boy.

The Kadhan police conducted raids to arrest Mohammad Rahim Loond for the rape in Ward No 4 of Kadhan town in Badin district. 

The SHO of the Kadhan police station, Naserullah Halepoto, informed local media that after the police arrested Loond from Badin’s Khoski, an FIR has been registered against him by the victim’s father.

The man took the boy to a deserted place and raped him. A doctor examined the child at the local health facility and confirmed the rape. Residents of the town took to the streets on Sunday to protest against the  rape.

