Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Police challenge former Balochistan MPA’s acquittal in policeman killing case

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Police challenge former Balochistan MPA’s acquittal in policeman killing case

A picture of the CCTV footage of the accident in which a policeman was hit and killed in 2107.

The Quetta police have challenged the acquittal of former Balochistan MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai in a policeman killing case.

The Balochistan High Court approved the petition and will hear the case in the second week of October. All respondents have been issued notices.

The police said that the court did not give weight to the testimonies of the witnesses.

On September 4, a model court in Quetta ruled in Majeed’s favour by giving him the benefit of doubt. Achakzai appeared in court, along with his lawyers Kamran Murtaza and Noor Khan.

On July 20, 2017 traffic policeman Haji Attaullah was killed after he was run over by a white Land Cruiser near GPO Chowk. It was later revealed that Achakzai was driving the vehicle.

A video of the accident went viral, after which the police took action. It was reported that the FIR was registered against ‘unidentified persons’ even though the footage showed Achakzai behind the wheel.

Achakzai, who belonged to the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, was elected to the provincial assembly on PB-13 during 2013 the general elections

Balochistan High Court
 
