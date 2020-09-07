Larkana man kills younger brother to marry his wife

A man killed his younger brother in Larkana because he wanted to marry his wife.

The murder took place in Naudero’s Bhaji Gopang village.

The suspect, Ghulam Rasool, killed his younger brother Mir Gopang and fled. The body was taken to the Naudero Hospital and released to the family after a post-mortem examination.

Their parents devastated and have called for justice for their son.

According to their uncle, Ghulam Rasool told Mir Gopang to divorce his wife so that he could marry her. When he refused, he shot him.

The local SHO confirmed the murder and said they are searching for Ghulam Rasool. He assured that he will be caught soon.

Ghulam Rasool already had two wives and multiple children.