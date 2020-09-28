Larkana ASI beaten up at police station for arresting suspects

A Larkana policeman who arrested two suspects with bottles of alcohol was beaten up at his own police station on Sunday.

The policeman, ASI Asghar Mugheri of the Waleed police station, made a video of himself in his torn uniform after the attack and posted it on Facebook, prompting immediate outrage.

He was beaten up by the two men in front of the SHO and other police officers by Zulfiqar Jhakrani, who reportedly has ties to the PPP. Jhakrani then took the two men who were arrested with him.

The SSP took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry by ASP Rizwan Tariq. He has already recorded the statements of the SHO and other officers at the police station.

No action has been taken against the SHO or Jhakrani yet. ASI Mugheri has refused to speak to the media until the investigation is over.

An FIR was registered 24 hours after the incident but it had no mention of the violence against ASI Mugheri. It was registered on behalf of another policeman.