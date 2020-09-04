Friday, September 4, 2020  | 15 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore: Woman confesses in sign language to killing mother

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Lahore: Woman confesses in sign language to killing mother

Photo: Online

A woman with hearing and speaking disabilities confessed to the Lahore police that she killed her mother.

The woman, 20-year-old Fajar, wanted to marry a man named Azeem, who also had a hearing disability. The couple met at school.

The 48-year-old victim objected to their marriage. The couple were making plans to meet via WhatsApp video call when the mother got angry. Fajar reportedly then killed her mother.

Initially, it was reported that Fajar wasn’t at their Iqbal Town home on August 22, the night of the murder, however, CCTV footage obtained later showed Fajar and Azeem fleeing the scene.

Azeem has also confessed to his role in the crime.

DSP Tariq Kiyani confirmed that a challan has now been prepared, in light of the confessions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
lahore murder, deaf lahore
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Today's outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
Today’s outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi's three big problems
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi’s three big problems
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.