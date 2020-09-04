Lahore: Woman confesses in sign language to killing mother

A woman with hearing and speaking disabilities confessed to the Lahore police that she killed her mother.

The woman, 20-year-old Fajar, wanted to marry a man named Azeem, who also had a hearing disability. The couple met at school.

The 48-year-old victim objected to their marriage. The couple were making plans to meet via WhatsApp video call when the mother got angry. Fajar reportedly then killed her mother.

Initially, it was reported that Fajar wasn’t at their Iqbal Town home on August 22, the night of the murder, however, CCTV footage obtained later showed Fajar and Azeem fleeing the scene.

Azeem has also confessed to his role in the crime.

DSP Tariq Kiyani confirmed that a challan has now been prepared, in light of the confessions.