Six of a family killed as roof collapses in Lahore

Four people injured

A couple, three children and a teenager were killed after a roof collapsed in the Walled City of Lahore. The house was situated near the Taxali Gate.

The incident occurred after the wall of a house fell on their neighbour's roof, according to the rescue authorities.

Four women, identified as Ateeqa, Kinza, Mehwish and Hina, were injured and have been shifted to the hospital. One person, Ishtiaq, escaped unharmed. He, however, lost his three sons in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as 60-year-old Javed, his 48-year-old wife Rubina, their three nephews, seven-year-old Hassan, five-year-old Zaigham, and four-year-old Ayan, and Amna, 16. Amna had come with her family from Gujranwala and was staying with Javed and his family.