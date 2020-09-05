Four killed as monsoon rain batters Lahore

Four people died as heavy monsoon rain lashed Lahore for over seven hours on Friday. Many roads, streets, and lanes were flooded.
Four people, including two children, died after being electrocuted in different parts of the city.
The Walled City of Lahore received the most rainfall with 171mm recorded.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited different areas to inspect the city’s drains.
WASA claimed that water accumulated at 22 points and was cleared within two hours. The authority shared statistics of how long it took to drain water.
Many people, however, have said that the rains have destroyed the city’s roads.
There are sinkholes on Circular Road because of which traffic jams have been reported.
Parts of Joray Pull, Bahadur Shah Road, and Zarrar Shaheed Road have been destroyed, making commutes difficult.