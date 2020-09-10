Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
News

Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody

SAMAA | and - Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody

Twelve men have been taken into custody over their suspected involvement in the rape of a woman on the Sialkot-Lahore motorway. The police have collected evidence from the site.

A woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the motorway early Wednesday. The men fled after the rape and stole her cash and jewellery worth Rs100,000.

She was driving to Gujranwala with her children when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura. The woman was sitting in her vehicle when two men walked towards her car, broke her window, and made her park on the roadside. They then took her and the children to a nearby forest and raped her. 

The police said the woman’s initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped. A case has been registered.

At least 20 teams have been formed to investigate the case. This includes teams of the Special Branch, CIA and Investigation Police.

According to the police, there is only one village near the area. Residents are being questioned about the incident.

Shahbaz Gill, the special assistant to the PM on political communication, said the Lahore CCPO is leading the investigation and they are using the techniques of urban and rural policing. He also shared pictures of the woman’s car on Twitter.

It has been revealed that the woman had approached the Motorway police and asked them for help but they turned her away, saying that they don’t have jurisdiction in the area.

“We haven’t been given orders to ensure the security of the area near Gujjarpura,” a Motorway official told SAMAA TV.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the inspector general have taken notice of the incident. They have ordered officials to submit a report.

Earlier in the year, another rape was reported in Gujjarpura. A woman working at a doctor’s clinic was going home when two men on a motorcycle kidnapper and raped her. The 20-year-old registered a case and the suspects were arrested. The woman withdrew the case after the two parties reached a compromise.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime is detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

  • Against her will
  • Without her consent
  • With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt
  • With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
  • With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

Lahore
 
RELATED STORIES

