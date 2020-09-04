Friday, September 4, 2020  | 15 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Six people have been rescued

One person was killed and six injured after a building collapsed in Lahore's Chauburji Friday afternoon. Others are feared stuck under the debris.

Seven people were rushed to the Services Hospital, of which one died and two others are said to be in critical condition, according to MS Dr Iftikhar. The injured had burn wounds too.

Cars and motorcycles parked outside the building have been damaged and people are complaining that they can smell gas.

Operations SSP Faisal Shahzad said that it seems that an explosion occurred because of a gas leak after which the building collapsed. Eyewitnesses have narrated similar accounts.

The incident occurred when Friday prayers were being offered, according to the police. The case is being investigated.

The building belongs to a bank and it is not known how many people were inside it at the time of collapse.

'We thought it was an earthquake'

We thought that there has been an earthquake because the ground started shaking after the explosion, an eyewitness told SAMAA TV. "I was standing on my roof when I saw a motorcyclist collide with the building after which an explosion occurred," he said.

The area falls within the jurisdiction of the Sanda police station. It is a commercial area and many business centres, mosques and hospitals are located nearby.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
lahore building collapse, lahore bank, lahore explosion 2020, building collapse 2020
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Today's outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
Today’s outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi's three big problems
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi’s three big problems
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.