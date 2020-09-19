Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
Supreme Court to hear Khursheed Shah’s bail petition

The Supreme Court will take up the bail petition of PPP leader Khursheed Shah in the NAB case against him on September 23.

The top court has issued notices to the NAB prosecutor general and Shah’s lawyer, Mian Raza Rabbani.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will hear the case.

On April 30, Shah approached the Supreme Court and filed a petition for his bail in an assets case after the Sindh High Court rejected it. In the petition, he argued that NAB has failed to produce any evidence against him.

Shah was arrested in Islamabad on September 18, 2019. A reference has been filed against him, his two wives, two sons and son-in-law Owais Shah for owning Rs240 million more than their sources of income can justify.

