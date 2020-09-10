Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
Boat capsizes in Khairpur, 2 children dead, 5 missing

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
18 adults rescued

A boat carrying 25 people displaced by the floods capsized in the Indus River in Khairpur Thursday morning.

The boat overturned near the Pir Jo Goth kaccha. Everyone on board was from the Jatoi community.

All the adults on board have been rescued. Two children’s bodies have been pulled out of the river. They have been identified as 14-year-old Laila and 12-year-old Sindhu Sheikh.

The search under way for the five other children. No government rescue officials are at the scene and locals are trying to get the people out themselves.

Another boat is being used to transport some women to a local hospital critical condition.

The boat overturned because it was too full. It was being operated by locals to leave the flood-hit area.

There are thousands of people stuck in the kachha areas of the province after floods ravaged the region. The government hasn’t started relief operations so people are doing it themselves.

This is a developing story and will be updated

