Two KDA officials killed in civic center attack: police

Two Karachi Development Authority officials were killed and one injured in a gun attack inside Karachi’s Civic Center Tuesday evening.

KDA Assistant Director Waseem Usmani and KDA Additional Director Waseem Raza are the deceased.

The injured official has been identified as KDA Assistant Director Hafeezul Hasna.

According to the police, the unidentified men opened fire inside the KDA’s land department. The injured were being taken to the hospital, but Usmani breathed his last on the way, while Raza passed away after reaching a hospital.

The motive behind the attack has yet to be ascertained. Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies have reached the spot.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly