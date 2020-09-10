Karachi man approaches court over trash near Jinnah airport

A man has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court requesting the authorities to pick up the trash near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The court has issued notices to the CAA, Sindh government, and KMC in the case.

The petitioner said there are piles of trash at different locations near the airport. The trash attracts birds because of which there are many incidents of birds colliding with planes, according to the petition.

People must be stopped from throwing trash near the airport, the petition added.