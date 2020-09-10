Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi man approaches court over trash near Jinnah airport

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi man approaches court over trash near Jinnah airport

A man has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court requesting the authorities to pick up the trash near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The court has issued notices to the CAA, Sindh government, and KMC in the case.

The petitioner said there are piles of trash at different locations near the airport. The trash attracts birds because of which there are many incidents of birds colliding with planes, according to the petition.

People must be stopped from throwing trash near the airport, the petition added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi trash, karachi trash issue
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Rain hits Karachi as many streets still flooded
Rain hits Karachi as many streets still flooded
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.