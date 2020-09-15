Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs

A 15-year-old girl died after she fell from the stairs of her school in Karachi’s Federal B Area Tuesday morning, according to the police.

The teenager was a grade nine student at the Happy Palace School, Campus 3.

The station house officer at the Gulberg police station confirmed the incident. The police team has reached the site and has begun an investigation into the case, he said.

An inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

According to the police, the principal of the school has been called to the police station to record his statement. “We are also trying to get in touch with her family,” a police officer said.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has summoned a detailed report of the incident from the director-general of the Private Schools Association.

“We want all the details about how the incident took place and why didn’t the school management immediately shift the girl to the hospital,” he said.

The school management said that the teenager’s foot twisted while she was climbing the stairs because of which she fell.

The body has been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The family of the teenager have said that they don’t want to get a post-mortem examination done. They have taken the body from the hospital for burial rites.

Schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan reopened today after six months. The schools were closed late February because of a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details come in.