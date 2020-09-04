Friday, September 4, 2020  | 15 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

Rain hits Karachi as many streets still flooded

Posted: Sep 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Rain hits Karachi as many streets still flooded

Photo: Online

Karachi received an unexpected monsoon spell coupled with strong winds Friday afternoon.

Rain has been reported on M9 Motorway and in Gadap Town, Korangi, Qayyumabad, II Chundrigar Road among other areas.

The Met Department has forecast light rain in some areas, including Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Super Highway and Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The city infrastructure is in ruins after it received record-breaking rain on August 27. At least 41 casualties were reported and the city remained submerged for days. Many roads have been destroyed, while underpasses and bridges have developed cracks.

In Lyari, the roads have been flooded with rainwater and sewage. People have complained that they have no option but to walk in this black water. They have asked authorities to take action.

Karachi Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
