Karachi’s Qayyumabad residents corner policeman who let hit-and-run driver go

They accused him of taking a bribe

The policeman, who identified himself as Ali Hassan, was posted in Qayyumabad on September 9 when a water tank driver hit a motorcycle, killing the three siblings travelling on it.

Residents caught the driver and handed him over to the policeman but Hassan let him go.

Angry residents started filming Hassan, who then fled. He ran through traffic and into a house in an effort to escape the crowd but they cornered him. He identified himself on camera and denied taking a bribe to let the driver go.

"Anyone would run if someone started filming them," he asserted.

The Defence police have said that the investigation in the case has stalled as they cannot find the tanker driver. They are searching for him.