The additional SHO of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station was shot dead during a firefight with suspected robbers on Friday.

The encounter took place near Safari Park where the suspects were robbing people. The police arrived and a shootout ensued.

Sub inspector Raheem Khan was killed in the shootout, confirmed East SSP Sajid Sadozai.

The police have summoned a heavy contingent to the scene.

His body has been shifted to a nearby hospital.