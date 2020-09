A police inspector involved in the kidnapping of a trader in Karachi has been arrested.

The man was kidnapped from near the Shafiqabad Morr. He has now been rescued.

The police have arrested SIU Saddar Inspector Ashraf Awan. A case has been lodged on behalf of the State against Awan and others for kidnapping and threatening people.

The trader’s wife had called the 15 police helpline to report the kidnapping. The policeman had called her and demanded Rs700,000 from her.