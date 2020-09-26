Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane

Posted: Sep 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane

Firefighters spray water on the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed at a residential area in Karachi on May 22. — AFP

Zafar Masud, one of the two passengers who miraculously survived the PIA plane crash in May 2020, travelled to Lahore in a PIA flight on Saturday.

It was Masud’s first air travel after the plane crash that killed over 90 people in Karachi. He was welcomed by the PIA CEO at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport.

“Looking forward to flying again tomorrow for the first time post my air crash with PIA, our national asset,” Masud said in a tweet on Friday. “We must support it [PIA] and work towards its revival and improvement.”

The survivor said that it was necessary for him to “overcome the fear of travel”. One can’t live with such apprehensions, he said.

The PIA Airbus A320 was en route Lahore when it crashed into a residential area in Karachi, after attempting to land at Jinnah International Airport. The inquiry report had termed the crash a result of “human error” by the pilot and air traffic control.

RELATED STORIES

