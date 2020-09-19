Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi police constable arrested for helping man steal mobile phones

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi police constable arrested for helping man steal mobile phones

Photo: Online

The Karachi police arrested on Saturday a police constable for helping a man steal mobile phones from different stores in Malir.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Qadir, was a part of the Rapid Response Force. Qadir has been accused of aiding and abetting his brother, Saeed Lakho, steal phones. Hundreds of stolen mobile phones have been seized from their house.

Lakho used to break mobile phone shop locks and steal phones. They were later sold in Steel Town, according to the police.

Lakho and his brother had stolen 200 mobile phones from a shop in Sakhan on September 16, according to the police. The suspects were identified with the help of CCTV camera footage.

A robbery case had been registered against unidentified men at the Sakhan police station.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi crime, karachi crime CCTV video, malir robbery CCTV, karachi crime statistics 2020
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Man born in Peshawar seeks Pakistani citizenship
Man born in Peshawar seeks Pakistani citizenship
Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera's performance
Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera’s performance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.