Karachi police constable arrested for helping man steal mobile phones

The Karachi police arrested on Saturday a police constable for helping a man steal mobile phones from different stores in Malir.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Qadir, was a part of the Rapid Response Force. Qadir has been accused of aiding and abetting his brother, Saeed Lakho, steal phones. Hundreds of stolen mobile phones have been seized from their house.

Lakho used to break mobile phone shop locks and steal phones. They were later sold in Steel Town, according to the police.

Lakho and his brother had stolen 200 mobile phones from a shop in Sakhan on September 16, according to the police. The suspects were identified with the help of CCTV camera footage.

A robbery case had been registered against unidentified men at the Sakhan police station.