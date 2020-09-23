Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Karachi sees increased loadshedding as K-Electric blames gas shortage

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Art: Saad Ali/SAMAA Digital

Karachi is being hit by a wave of prolonged power outages as the city’s power provider, K-Electric, blames it on a gas shortage.

The Sanjhoro and Zargun gas fields are closed for annual maintenance and the amount of gas extracted from other fields is lower than usual. K-Electric says this has affected the amount of power it can produce.

The spokesperson says the utility is facing a 400 megawatt shortage right now. The production capacity at K-Electric’s Korangi and SITE power plants has been affected, the spokesperson added.

Federal Power Minister Omar Ayub has in turn held the Sindh government responsible for the gas shortage. He said it is not giving right of way permission for a new gas pipeline, despite one and a half years passing.

He said K-Electric is getting 100 million MMCFD of gas every day.

Loadshedding exempt areas are also facing three to five hours of power outages. These areas include industrial areas and high recovery areas. Some areas are facing up to 12 hours of loadshedding.

The gas situation is getting worse in Sindh as the shortfall increased to 150 million cubic feet from 120 million cubic feet and could double this winter.

