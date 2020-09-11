Karachi couple arrested for kidnapping children from hospitals

The Karachi police have arrested a married couple on charges of abducting newborns and children from different hospitals.
The police arrested the couple at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and recovered a 10-year-old child.
The couple had kidnapped the child. She was also raped, a medical report confirmed.
The police said that the woman lured children in by giving them juiceboxes. The couple would then kidnap the children after they fell unconscious
A case has been registered against the couple.