Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
Karachi couple arrested for kidnapping children from hospitals

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
The Karachi police have arrested a married couple on charges of abducting newborns and children from different hospitals.

The police arrested the couple at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and recovered a 10-year-old child.

The couple had kidnapped the child. She was also raped, a medical report confirmed.

The police said that the woman lured children in by giving them juiceboxes. The couple would then kidnap the children after they fell unconscious

A case has been registered against the couple.

Karachi
 
karachi, kidnapping case, karachi kidnapping, jinnah hospital kidnapping, karachi police
 
