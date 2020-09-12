Saturday, September 12, 2020  | 23 Muharram, 1442
Four killed in fire in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

Four people were killed in a fire in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony late Friday night.

The fire broke out in a four-storey building where the families of three brothers lived. The blaze spread throughout the building after breaking out at night, engulfing two floors and shops on the ground floor.

Five people were injured in the fire and shifted to Civil Hospital. The victims are two women, a man and a toddler. They have been identified as two-year-old Ayat, 45-year-old Ishrat, 30-year-old Waseela and 20-year-old Shehryar.

During the fire, a man tried to save his life by jumping from the second floor. He was injured and shifted to the hospital.

Two fire trucks were sent to the scene to battle the fire but witnesses said they didn’t arrive immediately.

