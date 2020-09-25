Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi, Gallerie Sadequain at Frere Hall is opening again soon

Posted: Sep 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020
Karachi, Gallerie Sadequain at Frere Hall is opening again soon

Gallerie Sadequain at Karachi’s Frere Hall will soon be open to the public again. It is being renovated.

Mosquito netting has been removed from the gallery and all gates will soon be open. The wooden floor at the gallery is being scraped to its original condition.

Karachi administrator Iftikhar Ali Shalwani ordered the renovation as part of an initiative to renovate the heritage buildings and parks of Karachi. 

“I have ordered to remove the vinyl layer from the wooden floor of the gallerie so it can go back to its original condition,” Shalwani told SAMAA Digital.

A day earlier, the Karachi administrator had stopped fencing work being done in front of the Frere Hall park.

“We are working to make public places accessible to the people of Karachi,” Shallwani said.

Frere Hall is one of the most iconic buildings in the city and was built in the British Colonial era. It houses the gallerie showing Sadequain’s work. The mural on the ceiling that says ‘Arz-o-Samawat’ (Earth and the Heavens) is one of his most known works.

Shallwani became the Karachi administrator after former mayor Wasim Akhtar completed his four-year tenure earlier this month.

