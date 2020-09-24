Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall

Frere Hall, Karachi. Photo: ONLINE

The Sindh government gave orders to stop work on making a second layer of fencing to cordon off Karachi’s Frere Hall park on Thursday.

The fencing was being done by the Guardian Board, which is a group looking after the management and maintenance of the historic Frere Hall and its gardens. 

This fencing would partially block the entrance of the park for the public.

Architect Marvi Mazhar tweeted a picture of it.

“Really appalling to see Frere Hall being cordoned off by a second layer of fence. The only park that was an island and open from all sides. #publicspace #karachi #frerehall @Mahim_Maher @GovOfSindh – shameful public private partnership!” she tweeted.

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani told SAMAA Digital that work on the fence construction has been stopped. He said the Guardian Board took the initiative without informing the administration.

“We have ordered them to stop the fencing work immediately,” Shallwani said.

An agreement was made on this between the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Guardian Board when Wasim Akhtar was Karachi’s mayor. It was done for the betterment of Frere Hall, but the condition of the historic building has yet to improve.

The Karachi administrator said KMC has scheduled a cleaning campaign at Frere Hall on Sunday.

All fences, he said, would be removed.

Shahid Abdulla, a member of the Guardian Board, told SAMAA Digital that the board will make a safe playing area for children at a corner in the park.

He said a fence would ensure safety in the current law and order situation.

The board has submitted a proposal to close the park by midnight as all the parks in Karachi are closed at night.

“We have given the proposal keeping in view that the drug addicts have stolen benches and lights from the Frere Hall park many times,” he said.

In April 2018, Akhtar planned to hand over the management and maintenance of Frere Hall and its gardens to an 18-member Guardian Board for a five-year period.

In November 2018, the City Council officially handed it over.

The Guardian Board chairperson was Shahid Feroz. Some of its members are Amin Hashwani, Durriya Kazi, Ghazi Salahuddin and Shahid Abdulla.           

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Frere Hall, Frere Hall Karachi, Karachi parks, Frere Hall architecture
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.