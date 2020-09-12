Petition filed for judicial commission in Lahore motorway rape case

A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court on Saturday morning for a judicial commission to be formed to investigate the Lahore motorway rape case.

A woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the motorway on Wednesday night. She was driving to Gujranwala when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura. The woman was sitting in her vehicle when two men walked towards her car, broke her window, and made her park on the roadside. They then took her and the children to a nearby forest and raped her.

The men fled after the rape, taking with them three ATM cards, 100,000 in cash and jewellery.

The police have collected 53 DNA samples from residents of nearby villages and sent them to the PFA for testing. They said it would take 10 days for the results but the Authority also ran the DNA samples found at the crime scene through its system and got a match. The suspect whose DNA has been matched was linked to a 2013 rape.

His DNA was found at three spots at the crime scene–the victim’s clothes, in the car and on the smashed car windows.

A lawyer, Nadeem Sarwar, has filed a petition in the high court seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the case. In his petition, he has mentioned rape cases from 2018 and 2019 and asked the court to summon five years worth of data on rape cases and make them public.

He has filed the petition against the province of Punjab, chief minister, IGP and CCPO. He said Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh’s statements were lending support to the rapists.

His remarks about the woman’s decision to take the motorway with her children have been widely criticised by politicians and activists on social media.

Sheikh appeared on Dunya News after the rape was reported and commented on the survivor’s decision to take the motorway with her children at night.

“The story is that this woman, if it is in your knowledge, left Defence at 12:30am for Gujranwala,” said CCPO Sheikh while talking to the news channel. “First, I am surprised that she, a mother of three children, was the only driver.” She left Defence and should’ve taken GT Road, where there are shops and people nearby. “If you are taking the other way, then at least make sure your vehicle has fuel,” he remarked.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed also expressed concern over the Lahore motorway rape case and said the government needed to “wake up”.