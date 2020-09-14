Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

Journalist Hanif Zai dies of coronavirus in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Journalist Hanif Zai dies of coronavirus in Karachi

Photo: Muhammad Hanif Zai/Facebook

Journalist Mohammad Hanif Zai, who was associated with Geo News and Daily Jang, passed away early Monday. He was 48.

Zai was admitted to Karachi’s Indus Hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few weeks back. He was referred to Karachi after his condition deteriorated while being treated in Badin.

His family said that he was put on a ventilator a week ago because he was having trouble breathing.

Hanif Zai, throughout his journalistic career, has done many stories from Badin, Tharparkar, and other districts.

He will be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Golarchi town of Badin on Monday afternoon.

Thousands of his friends, fans, and people from different walks of life took to social media to express their deep grief over his sudden death.

He has left behind three sons, five daughters, and two widows.

