Monday, September 21, 2020  | 2 Safar, 1442
Two Jhelum health workers suspended for filming woman during childbirth

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two Jhelum health workers suspended for filming woman during childbirth

Photo: Al Jazeera

Two lady health workers have been suspended for filming inappropriate videos of a woman during childbirth, the Jhelum police said Monday.

Action was taken against them after an inquiry team found them responsible for the videos. The team has suggested that all primary health workers working in the district be replaced.

The women confessed to shooting videos, adding that they gave them to a policeman who was blackmailing them, said the deputy commissioner.

A letter has been written to the DPO to investigate the policeman and the health workers.

