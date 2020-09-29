Jalalpur: Two people killed in fight over rope price

Two people were killed in a fight over the price of rope in Jalalpur’s Inayatpur, the police said Monday.

The deceased men, identified as Abu Bakr and Nawaz, had decided on the price of a cow. When the purchase was made, they started fighting over the cost of rope. The two couldn’t reach an agreement after which Abu Bakr opened fire on Nawaz and killed him.

When Nawaz’s family heard the news, they attacked Abu Bakr with sticks and killed him.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for their postmortem examination.