Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore office of Jahangir Tareen’s sugar mills raided, records seized

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Lahore office of Jahangir Tareen’s sugar mills raided, records seized

Labourers load sugar cane onto horse-drawn carts at a main vegetable and fruit market in Lahore in 2010. Photo: AFP

The Competition Commission of Pakistan raided on Friday the head office of JWD Sugar Mills, which is owned by PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, in Lahore.

The team seized records, including emails and WhatsApp messages exchanged between sugar mills owners on pricing, crushing and production.

A raid was previously conducted on September 14 during which other records were seized.

On Thursday, Tareen submitted a reply to the FIA in which he said that his sugar mills made Rs200 billion in three years. Of this sum, Rs81 billion was paid to sugar farmers.

The FIA is investigating the PTI leader in an inquiry into Pakistan’s sugar crisis.

JDW Sugar Mills comprise of three units, two of which are located in Rahim Yar Khan in south Punjab and one is located in Ghotki, Sindh. It accounts for 17% of the country’s total sugar product.

A sugar inquiry report, issued on May 2, revealed the way sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could go up.

Tareen was among the people accused of benefitting the most from the crisis. The report said that six major groups control 51% of the total sugar production. Tareen’s JDW Mills have the biggest share that is 20% of the total production.

FaceBook WhatsApp
jahangir tareen Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
jahangir tareen mills, sugar crisis, pakistan sugar crisis, pakistan sugar commission
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
PTI ministers come to Asim Bajwa's defense following Nawaz's criticism
PTI ministers come to Asim Bajwa’s defense following Nawaz’s criticism
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.