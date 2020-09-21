Monday, September 21, 2020  | 2 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

It is government’s responsibility to defend army: minister

Posted: Sep 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
It is government's responsibility to defend army: minister

Photo: File

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that the armed forces were part of the government and the administration and it is the government’s responsibility to defend it against criticism.

“Why would we not defend the army?” asked the minister, while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Awaz. “The army is part of the government, executive and the administration.”

In his speech in the All Parties Conference on Sunday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif criticized the country’s establishment for what he said was its interference in political affairs.

A joint-resolution issued by the opposition parties following the APC asked the establishment to refrain from interfering in Pakistan political affairs. The opposition demanded an end to the armed forces’ role in electoral exercise.

Chaudhry, however, believes that the former prime minister tried to make Pakistan and its institutions controversial through his speech.

“They didn’t only level allegations against the army but also against judiciary and NAB,” said the federal minister. “The narrative of Nawaz Sharif’s speech was that Pakistan and its institutions were controversial and Nawaz Sharif’s efforts are aimed at making the institutions controversial in Pakistan.”

The minister said that it was the government’s duty to defend the national institutions against criticism. “We didn’t only defend the army, but also defended the judiciary and NAB.”

RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

