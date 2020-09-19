Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
Islamabad Navy Sailing Club sealing order extended till Sept 26

Posted: Sep 19, 2020
Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Photo: Developing Pakistan/Facebook

The Islamabad High Court extended on Saturday its orders to seal the Pakistan Navy Sailing Club in an illegal construction case.

The stay order on the construction of farmhouses and inducting more members has also been extended.

CDA Chairperson Amir Ahmed Ali has been told to follow the stay order.

“You should send your team, inspect the area and then submit a report in the court,” Chief Justice Athar Minallah told the chairperson.

Ali submitted an affidavit saying that he will implement court orders.

During the hearing, he told the court that the club’s sports complex has been constructed in Zone Three, while the farmhouses are another project and are is being built in Zone Four.

The chief justice then asked the CDA chairperson about the city’s master plan.

“The master plan shows that Zone Four will be completely green ,” he remarked, adding that this construction is illegal. The sports club has been constructed and we have two options now: demolish it or regularise it, he said.

The judge asked what message would be given to the people whose houses have been destroyed by the CDA if the club is regularised. If you love your country, then you must respect its law, he added.

The story was highlighted after the Islamabad administration said that a sports complex near the Lake View Park was inaugurated on July 10.

The CDA, in a notification on July 13, said that the club was told to halt construction on September 17, 2019 and then again on February 24, 2020.

Related: ‘Why is CDA demolishing khokhas but not illegal housing societies?’

The CDA had instructed the club owners to stop construction work. If, however, they fail to comply then the authority has threatened to “take action” over the demolition of the structure at the club’s risk and cost.

